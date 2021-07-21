Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.16.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion and a PE ratio of 108.46.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,412,620 shares of company stock valued at $78,841,254. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

