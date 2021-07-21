Beowulf Trading Down 11% This Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beowulf is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

