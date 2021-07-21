Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

