Berry Data (BRY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $44,752.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,009.78 or 0.99582487 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.