BetProtocol Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.27 or 0.00809696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.