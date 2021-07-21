BetterBetting (BETR) 1-Day Volume Hits $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

