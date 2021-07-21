Beyond Air Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the average volume of 345 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 3,524,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.53. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.