Beyond Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $453,820.00 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $453,820.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,087,350 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

