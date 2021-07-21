Bezant Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $180.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 362.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

