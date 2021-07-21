BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,850

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

BHP Group stock traded up GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,247.50 ($29.36). The company had a trading volume of 4,598,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,159.09. The stock has a market cap of £113.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

