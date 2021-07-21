BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 206,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,142,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

