BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001843 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00103579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00145152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,152.19 or 0.99961163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

