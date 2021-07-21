Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,712 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Big Lots worth $37,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 80.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

