BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 2,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,311,474.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $896,544.42.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 628,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.