Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $11.35 billion and approximately $4.68 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00819468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00086606 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,341,908,576 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

