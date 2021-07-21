BinaryX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,843.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 5% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $17,843.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001459 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.47 or 0.01271465 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,217,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,967 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

