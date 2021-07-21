BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,589 shares of company stock worth $8,324,629. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.