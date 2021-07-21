BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,854 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 139,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

