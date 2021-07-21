BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,963 shares of company stock worth $4,700,861. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

