BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 175,691 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.