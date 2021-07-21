Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.35.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:BIR opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.5079394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

