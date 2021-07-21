Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 103.7% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $440,608.54 and approximately $106,364.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

