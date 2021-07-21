Bismuth 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,551.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3,551.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006893 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,690,615 coins and its circulating supply is 21,600,935 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

