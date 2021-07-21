BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.74 million and $83,186.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

