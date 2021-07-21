BitCoal Achieves Market Cap of $28,897.47 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $28,897.47 and $92.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00610688 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.