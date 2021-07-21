Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

