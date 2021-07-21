Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Capitalization of $471.88 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $471.88 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $25.41 or 0.00078566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,338.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.01347210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00381673 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003507 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.