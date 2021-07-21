Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $733,712.93 and $6,338.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00282865 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000714 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

