Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316.95 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $316.95 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00043983 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036489 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

