Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.04 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $38.04 or 0.00118793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $666.30 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00294717 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00153264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

