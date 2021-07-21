Bitcoin SV Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $249.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $120.33 or 0.00378775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.63 or 0.01336642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003621 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,792,970 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.