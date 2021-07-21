Bitcoinus Trading 0% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.34 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.05 or 0.99958218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

