BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $4,914.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00288977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00116768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00149411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 602.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.