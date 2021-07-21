Bithao (BHAO) Market Capitalization Tops $13.00 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Bithao has a market cap of $13.00 million and $2.74 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bithao Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

