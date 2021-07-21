Bitradio Price Tops $0.0048 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Bitradio has a market cap of $49,213.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00240950 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,208,030 coins and its circulating supply is 10,208,026 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

