BitSend (BSD) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $80,512.96 and approximately $19.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00431986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.01387737 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,420,362 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

