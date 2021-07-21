BitTorrent Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $130.77 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002720 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

