BitTube Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $4,141.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.24 or 0.00608467 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,066,074 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

