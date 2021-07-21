Bitzeny One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $72,387.86 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00364825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.