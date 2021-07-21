BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,389 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $1,920,917. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

