BlackHat 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $216,219.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00004024 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $216,219.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,988.86 or 0.99902405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

