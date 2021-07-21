BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Insider Peter Hayes Purchases 15,000 Shares

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,329. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
