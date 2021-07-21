BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $908.56

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 908.56 ($11.87) and traded as low as GBX 906 ($11.84). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 914 ($11.94), with a volume of 317,061 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £862.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 908.56.

In related news, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

