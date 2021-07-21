Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 7.53% of CA Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

