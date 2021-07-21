Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,777,000.

XPDIU stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

