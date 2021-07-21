Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

