Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

