Blackstone Group Inc. Buys 389,607 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 2,255.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.