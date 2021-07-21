Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $192,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $249,000.

OTCMKTS KRNLU opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

