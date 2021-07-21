Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.72% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCAC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.